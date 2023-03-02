Man City man says Blackpool must capitalise on improved home form ahead of Burnley test

Despite Blackpool’s recent overall struggles, with just one win in 17 league games, the Seasiders have performed better at Bloomfield Road in recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mick McCarthy’s men head into Saturday’s Lancashire derby against leaders Burnley unbeaten in their last five home games.

According to Fiorini, who could well be back in contention this weekend, that’s something the Seasiders need to capitalise on if they’re to maintain their Championship status this season.

“For any team your home ground is your fortress,” he told Tangerine TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously for us having the support we do, when they get behind us it’s a really tough place for other teams to play.

“On the other hand, it’s the opposite and when they play away they feel less pressure and at ease.

Fiorini could be involved for the Seasiders on Saturday

“The home form is something we need to pride ourselves on. We’ve got teams in and around us who have still got to come here and those games are going to be massive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the same time, when you go away the pressure can be on the other team so you can play a bit more, enjoy the ball and when the crowd gets on their backs we can take advantage of that.”