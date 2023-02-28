How Blackpool and Lewis Fiorini got on in their Central League outing against title rivals Accrington Stanley

The midfielder continued his step-up from a six-month absence with a second outing for Stephen Dobbie’s side in as many weeks, having also played 45 minutes for the first-team in the recent win against Stoke.

The Man City loanee is now likely to be considered for Blackpool’s game against Burnley on Saturday having gained some valuable match sharpness.

Fiorini looked neat and tidy, showing some good touches while displaying no signs of rustiness.

Elsewhere, Dan Grimshaw was also given a rare outing in goal while Beryly Lubala was also handed some game time with first-team assistant Terry Connor and goalkeeping coach Steve Banks watching on.

Dobbie’s men would have leapfrogged title rivals Stanley into top spot with a win, but it was the visitors who took home the three points to go five points clear at the summit of the Central League table.

The game got off to a lively start, with both sides exchanging good chances inside the opening two minutes.

The game was played at the home of Bamber Bridge

Brad Holmes wasted a golden opportunity to slip through Luke Mariette one-on-one before Arsenal loanee Nathan Butler-Oyedeji blazed over for the visitors.

The Seasiders continued to look threatening in the early stages, with Lubala getting the ball stuck under his feet inside the six-yard box following a dangerous ball in from the right.

Grimshaw was given his first involvement as he got down well to save Dan Martin’s low effort, which would have otherwise creeped into the bottom corner.

Blackpool were denied the opener 17 minutes in when Brad Holmes beat the Accrington goalkeeper to a bouncing ball, only to be harshly adjudged to have used his arm before he was able to slot home into the empty net.

Blackpool were involved in their own controversy a minute or two later when Grimshaw was forced into taking drastic action to slide in on Butler-Odeyeji after his poor pass out from the back was pounced upon by Stanley.

The hosts were given another let-off when Jack Nolan’s goalbound effort was deflected over their bar by Josh Nyame, although they weren’t so fortunate from the resulting corner as Tommy Leigh was left unmarked inside the six-yard box to head past Grimshaw.

The first-half ended with Stanley creating another couple of good openings, Grimshaw saving from Anthony Gomez-Mancini before Nolan skewed wide.

The second period began with Accy threatening again as Ollie Patrick flashing a dangerous ball across the face of the six-yard box.

The first time Blackpool threatened in the second-half, Lubala felt he ought to have been awarded a penalty after going to ground under pressure from Aaron Pickles inside the box. But the referee ignored the appeals and signalled for a goal kick instead.

The second-half was a fairly uneventful affair in the main, although Holmes did head wide and into the side-netting from Fiorini’s deep cross towards the back stick.

Accrington did go close to doubling their lead with a couple of chances in quick succession, Nolan volleying inches wide from range and Leigh failing to hit the target from inside the box.

At the other end, meanwhile, Lubala came within inches of levelling when his low shot went just past the post.

With 14 minutes remaining, Dobbie’s men did eventually draw themselves level as substitute Joe Strawn beat the keeper with a tidy finish inside the box.

But Stanley restored their lead seven minutes from the end when they were awarded a penalty for a Harvey Hughes foul. Nolan stepped up and smashed down the middle.

Two instantly became three as Dan Martin got in on the act with a powerful drive from the edge of the box that left Grimshaw rooted to the spot.

Accrington would have added a fourth three minutes from time if it wasn’t for a smart reaction stop from Grimshaw to deny Owen Devenport from close range.

But Stanley did end up adding to their tally in stoppage time as Alex Henderson headed home a fourth from close range.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Bjork (Donkor), Hughes, Opawole, Lankshear (Strawn), Nyame, Fiorini, Mariette, Lubala, Lescott (Moffat), Holmes

Subs: Cunningham, Byron

Accrington: Isherwood, Patrick, Pickles, Moonan, Perritt, Martin, Gomez-Mancini, Leigh, Adekoya, Butler-Oyedeji, Nolan

