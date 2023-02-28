How the relegation scrap between Blackpool, Huddersfield and Wigan is expected to play out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Pool winger Tom Ince came back to haunt them with a brace, while Andy Carroll also netted from the penalty spot before Sonny Carey’s late consolation.

The result, Blackpool’s second defeat on the spin, means they’ve now only one one of their last 17 league games.

After a hectic run of playing seven games in just 21 days, Mick McCarthy’s men now have a free midweek before their home game against league leaders Burnley on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are predicted to be relegated to League One.

The ‘supercomputer’ has the Seasiders finishing in their current position of 23rd, six points adrift of Cardiff City and Rotherham United outside the relegation zone.

Mick McCarthy's side have just 12 games remaining to maintain their Championship status

It’s forecasted the Seasiders will end the season on 43 points, the same as Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield who are tipped to finish bottom by way of goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Athletic are also predicted to remain in the bottom three on 45 points.

Should Blackpool finish on 43 points, it will be 17 fewer than they managed under Neil Critchley last season when they finished in 16th place.

According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool now have a 74 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One.

Following the completion of this weekend’s round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table

Team Predicted Points

Burnley 98 (+48)

Sheffield United 86 (+31)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

—----------------------------------------

Middlesbrough 78 (+22)

Millwall 74 (+13)

Luton Town 74 (+12)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich City 71 (+15)

—----------------------------------------

West Brom 70 (+14)

Watford 69 (+7)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn Rovers 69 (-3)

Coventry City 68 (+6)

Sunderland 66 (+11)

Preston 61 (-11)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol City 60 (0)

Swansea City 60 (-4)

Reading 59 (-14)

Stoke City 58 (0)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City 55 (-14)

Birmingham City 53 (-10)

QPR 53 (-17)

Rotherham United 49 (-15)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cardiff City 49 (-16)

—----------------------------------------

Wigan Athletic 45 (-27)

Blackpool 43 (-24)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad