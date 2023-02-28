Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy reveals why he made wholesale changes against Reading

The veteran boss made seven changes in total to the side that lost 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having played seven games in the space of 21 days, and with his side depleted by injuries at this moment in time, McCarthy felt he had no choice but to make as many changes as he did.

“We’ve got a squad of 19 players at the minute and that was our seventh game in 21 days, so there’s no chance,” he told The Gazette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you see the injuries we keep getting, that’s probably down to a fair bit of that; travelling, sat on buses, playing games. It’s been a tough 21 days for the lads.

“I had to freshen it up.”

McCarthy made seven changes to his side for Saturday's game against Reading

Thankfully Blackpool now have a free week to concentrate their minds ahead of their crucial Lancashire derby against Burnley on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vincent Kompany’s side are running away at the top of the Championship table, boasting a 19-point gap to third place with just 12 games remaining.

“I could think of something better than Burnley turning up on Saturday, but I’ll be glad to get on the grass and do some training,” McCarthy added.