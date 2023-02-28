News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy reveals why he made wholesale changes against Reading

Mick McCarthy admits Blackpool’s hectic schedule played a part in his decision to make wholesale changes against Reading.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Read More
Former Blackpool, Bristol City and QPR men in the running for Oxford United vaca...

The veteran boss made seven changes in total to the side that lost 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers in midweek.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Seasiders followed that up with a second defeat on the spin as they went down 3-1 to Paul Ince’s Royals, leaving them four points adrift of safety with just 12 games remaining.

Most Popular

Having played seven games in the space of 21 days, and with his side depleted by injuries at this moment in time, McCarthy felt he had no choice but to make as many changes as he did.

“We’ve got a squad of 19 players at the minute and that was our seventh game in 21 days, so there’s no chance,” he told The Gazette.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When you see the injuries we keep getting, that’s probably down to a fair bit of that; travelling, sat on buses, playing games. It’s been a tough 21 days for the lads.

“I had to freshen it up.”

McCarthy made seven changes to his side for Saturday's game against Reading
McCarthy made seven changes to his side for Saturday's game against Reading
McCarthy made seven changes to his side for Saturday's game against Reading

Thankfully Blackpool now have a free week to concentrate their minds ahead of their crucial Lancashire derby against Burnley on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vincent Kompany’s side are running away at the top of the Championship table, boasting a 19-point gap to third place with just 12 games remaining.

“I could think of something better than Burnley turning up on Saturday, but I’ll be glad to get on the grass and do some training,” McCarthy added.

“All you can do is keep going.”

Mick McCarthyRoyalsSeasidersBlackpoolBlackburn RoversBurnleyThe Gazette