Blackpool discover ticket allocation for Preston North End derby at Deepdale

The Seasiders make the trip to Deepdale on Saturday, April 1 looking to complete a double over their fierce rivals, having beaten them 4-2 at Bloomfield Road earlier in the season.

The game kicks off at the earlier time of 12.30pm, based upon police advice with the support of both clubs.

For the second season running, Blackpool have been allocated 2,200 tickets while the Bill Shankly Kop will also be split between home and away fans.

In a statement, PNE said: “Due to segregation, the total allocation for this fixture will be approximately 20,000, with 2,200 of those tickets allocated to Blackpool supporters.”

Preston were given 2,082 tickets for the Bloomfield Road clash back in October, just under 100 fewer than last season.

It’s understood the decision to hand out a reduced allocation was taken on safety grounds, with added segregation added on the bottom row of the away end and next to the press box.

The Seasiders will be looking for revenge after losing 1-0 at Deepdale last season

Last season both clubs expressed their disappointment at what they perceived to be lower than expected away allocations.

Preston were given 2,200 tickets for the first game at Bloomfield Road, with Blackpool opting to prioritise their home supporters – selling out the remainder of the home ends to their fans.

Their rivals replied in kind with a similar allocation for the Deepdale fixture.

Blackpool released a statement expressing their “surprise and disappointment” given Preston's ability to host many more away fans.