Blackpool release extra tickets to home fans for Preston North End derby

As it was last season, Block EA of the East stand will be opened up to home supporters following positive ticket sales elsewhere in the home ends.

The club say the North Stand has already sold out for the hotly-contested fixture, which takes place on Saturday, October 22.

There is also limited availability in the South and West stands.

Supporters hoping to purchase tickets in the East Stand have been warned this section has “limited facilities”, although refreshments including alcohol will be permitted and sold in this area.

Fans are also reminded that both derby’s this season, home and away, will kick-off at the earlier time of 12.30pm.

The decision was taken on police advice with the support of both clubs. The game has not been selected for live TV coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A limited number of Blackpool fans will be housed in the East Stand for this month's derby

Preston have been allocated 2,082 tickets for the Bloomfield Road clash, just under 100 fewer than last season. All tickets have sold out.

“Following a meeting between both clubs and Lancashire Police, it has been agreed that the away allocation for next month's fixture at Bloomfield Road will be the same as last season, with Preston supporters to be located in the southern side of the East Stand,” Blackpool said in a recent statement.

The Gazette understands this decision has been taken on safety grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s expected the front row of the away end will be unavailable to use while there will be added segregation in between the away end and the press box in the East Stand.

Last season both clubs expressed their disappointment at what they perceived to be lower than expected away allocations.

Preston were given 2,200 tickets for the first game at Bloomfield Road, with Blackpool opting to prioritise their home supporters – selling out the remainder of the home ends to their fans.

Their rivals replied in kind with an allocation of around 2,000 tickets for the trip to Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool released a statement expressing their “surprise and disappointment” given Preston's ability to host many more away fans.