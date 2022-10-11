The midfielder was one of a handful of first-team players to feature for Stephen Dobbie’s side against neighbours Fleetwood Town.

And Carey, who played the first 45 minutes of Saturday’s 3-1 win against Watford, took full advantage of the opportunity, scoring two quickfire goals in the second-half during Blackpool’s 2-1 win.

Chris Conn-Clarke pulled a goal back for Stephen Crainey’s side at Poolfoot Farm, but the visitors held on for the second group stage win in succession, having beaten Accrington Stanley 1-0 in their opener.

After a relatively dull first-half, the game sprung to life in the second period when both sides exchanged good opportunities.

The deadlock was eventually broken five minutes after the break when Carey drilled a low effort into the bottom corner from 25 yards out.

Four minutes later, Carey doubled the scoreline with his second of the game, twisting and turning in the box to create space for himself before showing the wherewithal to pick out the bottom corner.

Sonny Carey sent a message to first-team boss Michael Appleton with a quickfire brace

The Seasiders were brimming with confidence at this point and they went close again through the dangerous Owen Moffat, as he thundered a shot against the crossbar following good play from CJ Hamilton down the left.

But Fleetwood stemmed the tide on the hour-mark by pulling a goal back through the lively Conn-Clarke, who toe-poked home after getting in behind Blackpool’s backline.

After getting some much-needed minutes under their belts, Carey, Hamilton and Ian Poveda were all withdrawn from the action.

But Dobbie’s side still retained a threat going forwards, with Moffat once again causing problems with a powerful shot that flew just wide of the upright.

The home side squandered a great chance to equalise when Cian Hayes failed to hit the target after dispossessing trialist Grant Ward of the ball in his own half.

At the other end, Pool forward Zak Emmerson was thwarted by Tom Donaghy in the Fleetwood goal.

The Cod Army piled on the pressure in the final stages as they pressed for a late equaliser, with Conn-Clarke firing wastefully wide with his first-time effort before Brendan Wiredu failed to find the target with a header.

With six minutes remaining, substitute Brad Holmes squandered a priceless chance to seal the win when his near post shot was well saved by Donaghy.

But the Seasiders managed to see out the remaining minutes to claim a second win on the spin in the Central League Cup.

TEAMS

Fleetwood: Donaghy, Bird, Teale, Holgate, Edwards, Wiredu, Boyle, Johnston, Hayes, McMillan, Conn-Clarke

Subs: Cairns, Hoyle, Wallace, Leggett, Raffie

Blackpool: S. Moore, J. Moore, Squires, Trusty, Garbutt, Ward, Carey (Mariette), Moffat, Poveda (Holmes), Hamilton (Francis), Emmerson