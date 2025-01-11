Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

League One fixtures were wiped out on Saturday afternoon with only one game taking place.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool were due to take on Cambridge United at Bloomfield Road, but an early pitch inspection saw the match called off due to a frozen pitch despite the best efforts of the ground staff.

Other fixtures were also impacted by the cold temperatures that have hit the UK in the last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, some games were already postponed due to commitments in the third round of the FA Cup.

The only League One match that went ahead was Rotherham United’s meeting with Bolton Wanderers at the New York Stadium.

Trotters boss Ian Evatt has been under pressure from his own fans for the majority of this season, with the club currently sat 10th in the table.

The 43-year-old, who made 254 appearances for the Seasiders during his playing career, has been in charge at the Toughsheet Community Stadium since 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Evatt during his time with Blackpool

During that time, he has guided Bolton to promotion from League Two and won the EFL Trophy, but fell short in last season’s League One play-off final, losing 2-0 to Oxford United at Wembley.

The pressure on the Wanderers boss was increased further following the game in South Yorkshire, with chants of ‘Evatt out’ coming from the away fans at full time following a 3-1.

Malik Wilks, Reece James and Sam Nombe were all on target for the Millers, before John McAtee claimed a late consolation.

The win moves Steve Evans’ side up to 13th in the table, overtaking a number of clubs - including Blackpool.

Rotherham travel to Bloomfield Road next month (February 11) in a rescheduled game, after the original meeting was postponed at the beginning of December due to Storm Darragh.