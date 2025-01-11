Pressure continues to ramp up on ex-Blackpool defender in singular League One game of the day
Blackpool were due to take on Cambridge United at Bloomfield Road, but an early pitch inspection saw the match called off due to a frozen pitch despite the best efforts of the ground staff.
Other fixtures were also impacted by the cold temperatures that have hit the UK in the last week.
Meanwhile, some games were already postponed due to commitments in the third round of the FA Cup.
The only League One match that went ahead was Rotherham United’s meeting with Bolton Wanderers at the New York Stadium.
Trotters boss Ian Evatt has been under pressure from his own fans for the majority of this season, with the club currently sat 10th in the table.
The 43-year-old, who made 254 appearances for the Seasiders during his playing career, has been in charge at the Toughsheet Community Stadium since 2020.
During that time, he has guided Bolton to promotion from League Two and won the EFL Trophy, but fell short in last season’s League One play-off final, losing 2-0 to Oxford United at Wembley.
The pressure on the Wanderers boss was increased further following the game in South Yorkshire, with chants of ‘Evatt out’ coming from the away fans at full time following a 3-1.
Malik Wilks, Reece James and Sam Nombe were all on target for the Millers, before John McAtee claimed a late consolation.
The win moves Steve Evans’ side up to 13th in the table, overtaking a number of clubs - including Blackpool.
Rotherham travel to Bloomfield Road next month (February 11) in a rescheduled game, after the original meeting was postponed at the beginning of December due to Storm Darragh.
