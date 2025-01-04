Position of Blackpool midfielder outlined following four-game run as an unused sub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Game time has been hard to come by for Blackpool midfielder Ollie Norburn in recent times.

The 32-year-old has been an unused substitute in the Seasiders’ last League One four games, and only featured for eight minutes off the bench in the match prior to that run.

It’s proven to be a stop-start season for the ex-Peterborough United man - who first made the move to Bloomfield Road back in the summer of 2023.

After putting in a solid performance in Steve Bruce’s first game in charge of Blackpool, Norburn was hit by injury, and was on the sidelines for two months.

Following his return to action in November, the former club captain was handed back-to-back starts, before being forced to miss a trip to Shrewsbury Town at the beginning of December due to suspension.

Since then, he has been unable to break back into the starting XI in the league ahead of other options in the centre of the park.

“He was injured for two months, and Albie (Morgan) and Evo (Lee Evans) have played very well together,” Bruce explained.

“I’ve had a conversation with Norbs and he understands it. He played the first game when I walked through the door, and has just got back in the last few weeks.

“He wants to play - I’ve got a lot of time for him, and he knows it.

“Look at Fletch (Ashley Fletcher). A month ago, it wasn’t going to happen for him, but now he’s scored twice in the last five games and has looked like a different player with a bit of confidence.”