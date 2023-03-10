Portsmouth mulling over permanent swoop for Blackpool loanee Owen Dale

The winger is due to spend the remainder of the season at Fratton Park, where he’s made 39 appearances so far this term in all competitions.

Dale remains under contract with Blackpool until the summer of 2024, with the Seasiders also holding an option to extend by 12 months.

That means a fee would have to be exchanged if Dale was to make the move to the League One outfit.

While admitting a permanent swoop for the 24-year-old is out of his side’s hands, Pompey boss John Mousinho has made his stance clear.

“We’ve talked internally about that as an option this summer,” he told our sister paper, the Portsmouth News.

“We don’t know what his situation is going to be at Blackpool, but he’s been brilliant for me over my 11 games here.

Dale has started every game since Mousinho became Pompey boss

“It will be a real positive for us if he’s available in the summer, but that’s a bit out of our hands at the moment.

“It’s certainly one piece of business we’ve earmarked doing if it comes on to the table.”

Mousinho, meanwhile, admits he’s yet to breach the topic with Dale himself, believing it unfair given the current uncertainty surrounding Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders are mired in a relegation battle while boss Mick McCarthy is only due to remain with the club until the end of the season.

“I haven’t tested the water with Owen himself,” Mousinho added.

“I thought that would be a bit unfair considering his situation at Blackpool and them not necessarily knowing which league they will be in.

“There’s also the managerial situation which has chopped and changed.

“Owen has a contract at Blackpool next season, so he has security for that standpoint.

“But he knows he’s here from now until the end of the season and is a really valued member of the squad, so he doesn’t have to worry about earning a new contract, but does have to worry about earning his way out of the league - whether that’s with us, Blackpool or another team.

