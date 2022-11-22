Blackpool's contract state of play with question marks over the futures of 22 players

In total, 16 players see their current deals expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, albeit 13 of those have options to extend by 12 months.

In terms of contract security, there’s only another 13 players who are guaranteed to remain at Bloomfield Road beyond this season.

Including loanees, there are question marks over the futures of 22 Blackpool players.

The likes of Chris Maxwell, Callum Connolly, James Husband, Jordan Thorniley, Kevin Stewart, Kenny Dougall, Keshi Anderson, CJ Hamilton, Shayne Lavery and Gary Madine are all under threat of leaving for nothing at the end of the campaign.

Speaking recently about Thorniley’s future, head coach Michael Appleton said any talk of a new deal will remain on the backburner for now to avoid any impact on his glowing performances.

Thankfully the likes of Dan Grimshaw, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Gabriel, Sonny Carey and Jerry Yates are all tied down for the long term, as is new signing Andy Lyons.

The Seasiders have a number of players out of contract at the end of the season

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the contracts of the 35 players in and around the Blackpool squad, including those in and out on loan and those on the fringes of Appleton’s group.

Goalkeepers

Dan Grimshaw - expires 2025, option for further 12 months

Chris Maxwell - expires 2023, option for further 12 months

Stuart Moore - expires 2023

Defenders

Callum Connolly - expires 2023, option for further 12 months

Marvin Ekpiteta - expires 2024

Jordan Gabriel - expires 2025, option for further 12 months

Luke Garbutt - expires 2023, option for further 12 months

James Husband - expires 2023, option for further 12 months

Andy Lyons (incoming) - expires 2026, option for further 12 months

Dominic Thompson - expires 2025, option for further 12 months

Jordan Thorniley - expires 2023

Rhys Williams - on loan until the end of the season

Midfielders and wingers

Keshi Anderson - expires 2023

Liam Bridcutt - expires 2023, option for further 12 months

Sonny Carey - expires 2024, option for further 12 months

Theo Corbeanu - on loan until the end of the season

Kenny Dougall - expires 2023, option for further 12 months

Lewis Fiorini - on loan until the end of the season

CJ Hamilton - expires 2023, option for further 12 months

Charlie Patino - on loan until the end of the season

Ian Poveda - on loan until the end of the season

Kevin Stewart - expires 2023, option for further 12 months

Grant Ward - expires January 2023

Callum Wright - expires 2025, option for further 12 months

Strikers

Jake Beesley - expires 2025, option for further 12 months

Shayne Lavery - expires 2023, option for further 12 months

Gary Madine - expires 2023, option for further 12 months

Jerry Yates - expires 2024, option for further 12 months

Out on loan

Rob Apter - expires 2023, option for further 12 months

Oliver Casey - expires 2024, option for further 12 months

Owen Dale - expires 2024, option for further 12 months

Reece James - expires 2024, option for further 12 months

Beryly Lubala - expires 2023, option for further 12 months

Doug Tharme - expires 2024, option for further 12 months