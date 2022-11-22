Blackpool's contract state of play with question marks over the futures of 22 players
Blackpool could be set for a big turnover of players come the end of the season if their current contract situation is anything to go by.
In total, 16 players see their current deals expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, albeit 13 of those have options to extend by 12 months.
In terms of contract security, there’s only another 13 players who are guaranteed to remain at Bloomfield Road beyond this season.
Including loanees, there are question marks over the futures of 22 Blackpool players.
The likes of Chris Maxwell, Callum Connolly, James Husband, Jordan Thorniley, Kevin Stewart, Kenny Dougall, Keshi Anderson, CJ Hamilton, Shayne Lavery and Gary Madine are all under threat of leaving for nothing at the end of the campaign.
Speaking recently about Thorniley’s future, head coach Michael Appleton said any talk of a new deal will remain on the backburner for now to avoid any impact on his glowing performances.
Thankfully the likes of Dan Grimshaw, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Gabriel, Sonny Carey and Jerry Yates are all tied down for the long term, as is new signing Andy Lyons.
With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the contracts of the 35 players in and around the Blackpool squad, including those in and out on loan and those on the fringes of Appleton’s group.
Goalkeepers
Dan Grimshaw - expires 2025, option for further 12 months
Chris Maxwell - expires 2023, option for further 12 months
Stuart Moore - expires 2023
Defenders
Callum Connolly - expires 2023, option for further 12 months
Marvin Ekpiteta - expires 2024
Jordan Gabriel - expires 2025, option for further 12 months
Luke Garbutt - expires 2023, option for further 12 months
James Husband - expires 2023, option for further 12 months
Andy Lyons (incoming) - expires 2026, option for further 12 months
Dominic Thompson - expires 2025, option for further 12 months
Jordan Thorniley - expires 2023
Rhys Williams - on loan until the end of the season
Midfielders and wingers
Keshi Anderson - expires 2023
Liam Bridcutt - expires 2023, option for further 12 months
Sonny Carey - expires 2024, option for further 12 months
Theo Corbeanu - on loan until the end of the season
Kenny Dougall - expires 2023, option for further 12 months
Lewis Fiorini - on loan until the end of the season
CJ Hamilton - expires 2023, option for further 12 months
Charlie Patino - on loan until the end of the season
Ian Poveda - on loan until the end of the season
Kevin Stewart - expires 2023, option for further 12 months
Grant Ward - expires January 2023
Callum Wright - expires 2025, option for further 12 months
Strikers
Jake Beesley - expires 2025, option for further 12 months
Shayne Lavery - expires 2023, option for further 12 months
Gary Madine - expires 2023, option for further 12 months
Jerry Yates - expires 2024, option for further 12 months
Out on loan
Rob Apter - expires 2023, option for further 12 months
Oliver Casey - expires 2024, option for further 12 months
Owen Dale - expires 2024, option for further 12 months
Reece James - expires 2024, option for further 12 months
Beryly Lubala - expires 2023, option for further 12 months
Doug Tharme - expires 2024, option for further 12 months
Matty Virtue - expires 2023, option for further 12 months