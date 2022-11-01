Blackpool boss Michael Appleton addresses Jordan Thorniley’s contract uncertainty

The defender has been one of Blackpool’s standout performers so far this season, having caught the eye since coming into the side to partner Marvin Ekpiteta.

The 25-year-old delivered another magnificent display on Saturday during the 2-1 win against Coventry City, sparking deserved praise from the tangerine faithful.

But with the centre-back out of contract at the end of the season, there’s also a keenness to tie down Thorniley to a longer-term deal to avoid a situation where he could possibly leave for free next May.

When asked how urgent Blackpool need to be to rectify that situation, Appleton told The Gazette: “Potentially, but you’ve also got to be mindful.

“For me, I’ve been in this position as a manager before, and even as a player, so I know where he’s at and it can cloud the way you think and it can interrupt your performance levels.

“I’ve been there myself, so I can speak from experience.

Thorniley is an 'unsung hero' according to head coach Michael Appleton

“First and foremost, let’s make sure he continues to play well and when the right moment happens, we’ll sit down with players and we’ll have discussions with players who are out of contract.

“But I can’t see that being any time too soon.”

This could be seen as quite a risky move given Thorniley could sign a pre-contract agreement with a club from another country, such as a side based in Scotland.

Either way, Appleton has certainly been just as impressed with the defender’s recent form as the supporters have been – and hopes it stays that way for a long time to come.

“I’m delighted,” Pool’s head coach added.

“Jordan gives us balance with him being naturally left-sided. He’s almost like an unsung hero to a point at times, because he goes a bit unmentioned and unnoticed and long may that continue, because that’s the type of person he is anyway.