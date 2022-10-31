The Seasiders came from behind to beat Coventry City 2-1 on Saturday to follow up last weekend’s derby win.

The result sees Pool steer clear of the bottom three and up to 15th place, where they now boast a five-point buffer to the relegation zone.

“It’s nice and it's a good reward because there have been times this season where we’ve not had the rewards we’ve deserved,” Appleton said of his side’s consecutive wins.

“For them to get it here, where the crowd really got behind Coventry towards the end of the game, and for us to hang on as we did will do the lads the power of good.”

The Seasiders will now be looking to back up their good form, which has seen them lose just one of their last six, when they take on bottom side West Brom on Tuesday night.

It will be an especially significant occasion for Appleton given his previous links to the Baggies, having both played and coached there.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he added. “I’ve been back a couple of times whether it’s managing or on the staff.

“They’re not in a good place at this moment in time but they’ve got a fantastic group of players that, for whatever reason, it’s not quite happening for them.

“Once they kick into gear, I’m sure they’ll climb the league steadily but we just hope it’s not on Tuesday night.”

When asked if it’s a dangerous game given their current position, Appleton said: “Very, 100 per cent.

“We’ve been good against some so-called top teams or the bigger clubs who play at the big stadiums, but we’re going to have to be as good, if not better, on Tuesday because they’re almost like a wounded animal at this moment in time.”

It will be a quick turnaround for Appleton’s side, who have been told to follow the proper guidelines and rest ahead of another trip to the Midlands in midweek.

“That’s the last thing I said to the players in the dressing room,” Pool’s head coach said.

