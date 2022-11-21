Andy Lyons discusses upcoming Blackpool move after claiming prestigious end-of-season award

The 22-year-old claimed the young player of the year trophy at PFA Ireland’s end-of-season awards.

The full-back, who has predominately played as a left wing-back, helped Shamrock Rovers win the league title by chipping in with nine goals and nine assists.

His boss Stephen Bradley and teammate Rory Gaffney also picked up trophies in the manager of player of the year categories.

Lyons, who officially becomes a Blackpool player in January, discussed his upcoming move to England after being presented with his award.

“I’m delighted with that, I’m really looking forward to it,” he told PFA Ireland.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Rovers, I’ve loved every minute of it. It wasn’t something I was thinking about, it was at the back of my mind completely because I wasn’t thinking about a move to England.

Lyons with his young player of the year trophy at the recent PFA Ireland end-of-season awards

“I was just training with Rovers every day and loving it because it was that full-time environment, which was the first time I’ve played full-time football. The lads, the players and the staff were all excellent with me and I was just enjoying it.

“With the season we had, it was fantastic. To get the deal done after seven or eight months with Rovers was brilliant but it was great to go back to Rovers, play in Europe and win the league.

“I said before they were my main aims and whatever else came on top of that would be a bonus.

“To stay with Rovers until the end of the season was brilliant but now I’m just looking forward to new challenges, a new opportunity and I’m just going to give it my all.”

Speaking to The Gazette in October, Pool boss Michael Appleton talked of his hopes of being able to work with Lyons prior to his move becoming official.

The Seasiders fly away to Spain later this week for a training camp during the World Cup break before returning to action against Birmingham City on Saturday, December 10.