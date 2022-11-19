Michael Appleton would be 'amazed and astonished' if 50 points doesn't keep Blackpool up this season

The Seasiders dropped into the bottom three last weekend when they lost 2-1 to fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

A win would have seen Blackpool move onto 25 points, a tally that – prior to the game – Appleton said would have been “reasonable” after their first 21 games, given it’s halfway to the traditionally magic 50-point mark.

However, given the competitiveness of the second tier this season, many have projected that sides might need as many as 53 or 54 points to secure their Championship status.

Appeton disagrees though, believing 28 points from their next 25 games should be enough to stay up.

“I’d be amazed if 50 is not enough, I’d be absolutely astonished,” he told The Gazette.

“But our target is above that anyway, so we are mindful of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Appleton's side dropped into the dropzone following last weekend's defeat at Wigan

“Going into any season, you set yourself little short, medium and long-term targets so our focus will remain and continue along the lines of how many points we will need at certain parts of the season to ensure we’re in a good place and we will continue to do that.”

Blackpool are only a point adrift of safety, while nine points separate the Seasiders in 23rd and Millwall in sixth - proving just how tight the Championship is this season.

Last season was somewhat of an anomaly given the three relegated sides all failed to reach 40 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley finished bottom on just 30 points, while Peterborough United were only seven points better off.

Derby County, meanwhile, ended on 34 points after being hit with two points deductions by the EFL, totalling 21 points.

The season before last, 44 points was enough for a side to secure their second tier status.

However, this term current projections forecast Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Wigan Athletic will drop down on 47, 50 and 51 points respectively, with Blackpool surviving by the skin of their teeth on 52 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad