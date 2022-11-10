Would 25 points represent a reasonable return for Blackpool as we head into the World Cup break?

That’s according to head coach Michael Appleton, whose Blackpool side can move onto 25 points after 21 games with a win against Wigan Athletic this weekend.

While more than 50 points might be required to stay up this season given how tight the division is, Appleton still believes his side wouldn’t be in the worst position in the world should they pick up a positive result at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

The Seasiders never got going and were ultimately fortunate the scoreline didn’t end even heavier than it was.

When asked if there were any positives for his side to take from the game, Appleton said: “There were certainly one or two players that came out of it very well. I thought Sonny Carey was excellent considering how ill he’s been over the last few days, so I was really pleased for him.

“But it was a difficult night for a few of the players in the team and we’re obviously going to have to pick one or two up before Saturday.

Michael Appleton knows just how important Saturday's game against Wigan is

“What I would say is that Saturday is a great opportunity for everybody to go at Wigan, win the game and have a positive result.

“After 21 games, if we have 25 points on the board then it would be a reasonable return.”

Wigan are the only side in the second tier with a worse home record than Blackpool having one just one of their 10 games at the DW Stadium.

Leam Richardson’s men, who lost 2-0 at Coventry City in midweek, sit second from bottom but only two points behind the Seasiders in the league table.

That makes this weekend’s game even more significant for Appleton’s side, but Pool’s head coach believes his players should be embracing the challenge ahead rather than fearing it.

“You’ve got to look forward to it, there’s no point hiding away from it,” he said.

“Yes we’re low on numbers but these are good games to play in and good games to be involved in.

