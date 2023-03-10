'Is that it?!': Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy congratulates Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson on managerial milestone

The 59-year-old reached the milestone on Tuesday night when his side played out a goalless draw with Blackpool’s relegation rivals Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCarthy, who has over 1,000 games under his belt, is looking forward to seeing Pearson when Blackpool make the trip to Ashton Gate this lunchtime.

“Only 600, is that it?!,” McCarthy joked.

“But no, it’s a great achievement. He’s been very good, Nigel. He’s one of my peers and mates in terms of playing and what we did. He’s a bit younger than me, like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fair play to him, it’s a good hit 600.”

Today’s game kicks off at the earlier time of 12.30pm after the fixture was chosen for live coverage on Sky Sports.

Nigel Pearson celebrated his 600th game in management in midweek

The Seasiders head into the game looking to build on last weekend’s goalless draw against league leaders Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It leaves them six points adrift of safety with just 11 games remaining.

Bristol City, meanwhile, sit 13th in the Championship table, 10 points adrift of the play-off spots.

“I watched the game at Huddersfield in midweek and they’re a possession-based side,” McCarthy added.

“They had a huge amount of possession and having watched it, they had the best of the chances as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re certainly not to be taken lightly and especially not down at Bristol, but we’ve got to go down there and try and win the game, which is what we’ll be doing.

“It’s a slightly different approach to the Burnley game where we knew they would have all the possession. We’ve got to try and stop Bristol City from having that possession, probably a bit further up the pitch.

“Their front three, or front four actually, they’re good and they link up together. They’re a threat, definitely.