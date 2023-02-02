When Blackpool's trip to Bristol City will kick-off and how much they will pocket for being televised on Sky Sports

That’s because Blackpool’s trip to Ashton Gate, scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 11, has been picked for Sky Sports coverage.

As a result, the kick-off time has been brought forward to 12.30pm from 3pm.

That means it’ll be an early start for those loyal Seasiders wanting to make the 424-mile round journey.

Teams in the EFL that host games live on Sky pocket £100,000, while the away team is given £10,000.

Under the terms of the EFL’s broadcasting deal, the game will be unavailable for supporters to watch on Tangerine TV in countries covered by the agreement.

The Seasiders have already been shown on Sky three times this season.

Blackpool's game against Bristol City has been selected for live coverage

Two came in August, the first being the 1-0 away win at QPR where Josh Bowler scored the winner against his former club.

Later that month, the Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers at Bloomfield Road was also televised, as the away side came out on top with a 1-0 victory thanks to an early Ben Brereton Diaz strike.

The last time Blackpool were picked for live TV coverage was just after Christmas for the 2-1 defeat to promotion-chasing Sheffield United.