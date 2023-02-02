It was great to see some old friends and it was actually a bit nostalgic. I went back to my old house and I got a bit emotional if I’m being honest.

I left the club in 2006 but there’s still people there that were there when I played, so I enjoyed catching up with them and it was nice to get a good reception from the fans.

It’s my southern home. I drove down on Saturday morning and once I got on the A34 it felt like I was going home again, because I did it for four-and-a-half years and my daughter was born there, so it felt weird. But a nice weird.

As for the game, I thought Blackpool did okay. In the first-half Southampton were the better team and deserved to be in front, but they had a right go in the second-half.

They looked more solid in Mick McCarthy’s first game in charge and if they can maintain that level of performance in the league then they’ve got a chance. It’s going to be a tough ask to stay up, but I’ve seen enough to know they can do it.

On another day with a bit of luck they could have even nicked it. I thought Ian Poveda was unlucky with his chance. People will ask why he decided to chip it but I thought the goalkeeper did well to read that, although he probably could have gone round him.

They gave it a good go in the end and it was hard luck they went out. They gave a good account of themselves but the league is the main thing now, isn’t it?

There’s some big, big games coming up now. Middlesbrough away is certainly a tough first league game for McCarthy. I’m down to cover the game for BBC Radio Lancashire and I’m looking forward to it, so hopefully Blackpool can pick up a positive result.

Middlesbrough are flying under Michael Carrick, aren’t they? I have to say I’m a little bit surprised at how well he’s done so far, and that’s nothing against him at all, but it’s his first managerial job and he’s at a club with a lot of expectation, but he’s settled into it absolutely brilliantly.

I know he’s been a first-team coach at Manchester United, but being a coach and going into management are two completely different things, but he seems to be absolutely relishing it.

Finally, the transfer window is now closed and I think Blackpool will be pretty happy with their business.

There were a couple of debutants against Southampton in Charlie Goode and Tom Trybull and they both looked good. I was impressed with both of them.

I thought they settled in well, the centre-half slotted in seamlessly and Trybull got about and broke up things, so there were plenty of positives to take from the game.