News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Why Rotherham United's request for more tickets for trip to Blackpool has been turned down

Rotherham United say their request for additional tickets for their upcoming trip to Bloomfield Road has been turned down.

By Matt Scrafton
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 1:58pm
Read More
The verdict on Blackpool's January transfer business after quiet deadline day

The Millers were given an initial allocation of 1,894 for the game against Blackpool on Saturday, February 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With just under 500 tickets still to be sold, Rotherham made a request for further tickets – something that has been fairly common among sides travelling to Bloomfield Road so far this season.

Most Popular

Stoke City recently announced they have been give a full allocation of 3,504 tickets for their clash against the Seasiders on Saturday, February 18.

Birmingham City, Sheffield United, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest (in the FA Cup) have also been allowed to take up most of the East Stand.

But Rotherham say their request has been turned down due to “operational logistics”.

However, it’s understood the Millers could be handed a limited number of additional tickets in the south side of the East Stand.

Rotherham have been given the south side of the East Stand

Tickets for Rotherham United’s upcoming trip to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool in the Sky Bet Championship are close to selling out with supporters snapping up the initial allocation of 1,400 of the 1,894,” the Millers said in a statement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The club had made a request to our colleagues at Blackpool to procure a further allocation of tickets for the match, which has been turned down due to operational logistics preventing this from being possible.

“Therefore, Rotherham United are now advising supporters to purchase tickets for this fixture at their earliest possible convenience as we now have just under 500 tickets remaining for sale.”

Rotherham UnitedMillersBlackpoolStoke CityTickets