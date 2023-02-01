Why Rotherham United's request for more tickets for trip to Blackpool has been turned down

The Millers were given an initial allocation of 1,894 for the game against Blackpool on Saturday, February 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just under 500 tickets still to be sold, Rotherham made a request for further tickets – something that has been fairly common among sides travelling to Bloomfield Road so far this season.

Stoke City recently announced they have been give a full allocation of 3,504 tickets for their clash against the Seasiders on Saturday, February 18.

Birmingham City, Sheffield United, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest (in the FA Cup) have also been allowed to take up most of the East Stand.

But Rotherham say their request has been turned down due to “operational logistics”.

However, it’s understood the Millers could be handed a limited number of additional tickets in the south side of the East Stand.

Rotherham have been given the south side of the East Stand

“Tickets for Rotherham United’s upcoming trip to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool in the Sky Bet Championship are close to selling out with supporters snapping up the initial allocation of 1,400 of the 1,894,” the Millers said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club had made a request to our colleagues at Blackpool to procure a further allocation of tickets for the match, which has been turned down due to operational logistics preventing this from being possible.