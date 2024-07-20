Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is happy with what he saw from his troops during their pre-season trip to Spain | Getty Images

Neil Critchley believes Blackpool are in a far better position thanks to their near week-long warm-weather training camp to Spain, which concluded with a goalless draw against Segunda Division outfit Cadiz CF.

The Seasiders were the better side against their recently-relegated La Liga opponents, who provided a physical test in the searing Andalusia heat on Friday night.

Blackpool used 22 players in total over the course of the game, with summer arrivals Hayden Coulson and Ashley Fletcher handed starts, while Zac Ashworth and Jordan Rhodes were brought on for the second half for important match minutes.

It was a far better showing than the one the Seasiders signed off with before heading to the continent - against AFC Fylde on July 12.

And according to Critchley, the game - plus the team’s time abroad - gave him a real sense that the players were heading in the right direction ahead of their season-opener against Crawley on August 10.

Speaking after the draw with Cadiz, the Bloomfield Road boss said: ‘It was quite a competitive game and we knew it was going to be. We knew we had to take a big step forward from last week and after the work we’ve done this week, I think we’ve done that.

‘I thought we played really well throughout the whole game, particularly the first half. We created some good opportunities, played better football, played braver football, played through the pitch more, played forward more, and other than maybe one opportunity that they had, we defended really well.

‘We’ve come through the game, thankfully, I think, with no injuries. The young boys came on and contributed as well, so I think it tops off a really good week for us.’

Critchley said the discipline his Blackpool players showed throughout the game against ‘feisty’ opponents was also good to see.

He added: ‘We knew it was going to be a feisty encounter, it certainly was at times, but you have to compete all over the pitch, in possession, out of possession, in your duels, and we did that.

‘You’ve got to play with discipline as well, keep your head when you’ve got possession and we did.

‘We were a bit wasteful in a few moments but there were good signs, really good signs, positive signs and we can work on the positives from that moving forward.’

Blackpool head back to the north west today. They return to action on Tuesday with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Championship West Brom.