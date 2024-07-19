Former Blackpool and Crewe Alexandra star 'free to leave' Championship club after omission
Former Blackpool midfielder Ryan Wintle has been made available for transfer by his club.
The 27-year-old has been left out of the Bluebirds' travelling contingent for their pre-season training camp in Austria, which suggests his future lies away from South Wales. According to WalesOnline, he is free to leave the club this summer, and has been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Erol Bulut.
Cardiff have an array of midfield options, and recently sold midfielder Ebou Adams to Derby County. Despite being well stocked in that area, they still want to add there, and have recently been linked with a move for Man City's Alex Robertson, who spent the season on loan at League One winners Portsmouth last term.
Wintle had a loan spell at Bloomfield Road for the first part of the 2021/22 season, and made 18 appearances after being signed by Neil Critchley. Mick McCarthy was Wintle's manager at Cardiff at the time, and despite signing him, allowed him to leave albeit on a temporary basis.
He was due to spend the entirety of the campaign in Lancashire, but the Welsh side recalled him following McCarthy's sacking and Steve Morison's appointment. Since then, he has held a place down in the Cardiff midfield.
Last season, Wintle played in 44 games in all competitions for Cardiff, and supplied four assists and two goals. The news of his availability comes as a surprise as it was in August 2023 that he signed a new three-year deal.
Andy Rinomhota - linked with a move to Blackpool on deadline day earlier this year is part of the Cardiff's pre-season squad despite being linked with a move away. Favourites for the title Birmingham City are mulling over a possible move, with other clubs also said to be interested.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.