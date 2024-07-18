Fleetwood forward Promise Omochere looks poised to join Bristol Rovers | Getty Images

Blackpool have had a busy transfer window to date, with boss Neil Critchley bringing in five new signings to date.

The last of those game back on July 8, when midfielder Lee Evans made the move to Bloomfield Road on a free transfer following his Portsmouth release.

Seasiders fans are now waiting patiently to see what else Critchley has up his sleeve ahead of the season-opener at Crawley on August 10.

But as the Bloomfield Road wait patiently, with Blackpool currently in Spain for warm-weather training, some of their rivals are cracking on with their recruitment.

Here’s the latest League One transfer developments.

Crawley sign former Swindon and Charlton stopper

Opening day of the season opponents Crawley has signed goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott from Hibs.

The 27-year-old has moved to Broadfield on a permanent deal and signed a two-year deal with the Red Devils.

He is manager Scott Lindsey’s ninth signing of the transfer window and replaces Corey Addai, who moved to Stockport for an undlsclosed fee last month.

Wollacott makes a return to the EFL after just one season and eight appearances for Hibs. However, he’s no stranger to the Football League having played for both Swindon and Charlton prior to his move north of the border.

The keeper said: "I am delighted to get the deal over the line. It was a quick turnaround, so I am very happy it was done quickly.

“Unfortunately, last season did not work out for me, so I was looking for a solution. I know Scott well from my time at Swindon, and I really enjoyed working with him, so this seemed like a great fit.

“He gave a lot of information on how he wants the team to play, but also on how he wants me to play, so hopefully we can continue to work well together.”

Bristol Rovers to break transfer record

Bristol Rovers have reportedly struck a deal with Fleetwood for forward Promise Omochere.

It’s been claimed the Gas have agreed a £500,000 fee for the Dubliner, which will smash the £370,000 they paid to Queens Park Rangers for Andy Tillson in 1992.

Omochere, who moved to Fleetwood from League of Ireland side Bohemians in 2022 has scored 13 goals in 71 appearances for the Cod Army. He scored the opener in the 3-3 draw with Blackpool back in November.

Barnsley were also reportedly keen on the 23-year-old, but it’s Rovers who appear to have won that transfer battle.

Once completed, he’ll be Gas boss Matty Taylor’s ninth new arrival of the summer as he looks to improve on last season’s 15th-placed finish.

Rotherham complete 11th signing

Rotherham have continued their busy summer of recruitment by signing Nottingham Forest forward Esapa Osong.

The 19-year-old has joined on a season-long loan deal and will compete with Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sam Nombe and Jordan Hugill for a place in the Millers attack.