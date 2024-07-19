Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zac Ashworth thinks Blackpool’s pre-season training camp in Spain can only be a positive on and off the pitch.

The Seasiders have spent the last few days in Andalusia, building up to Friday’s friendly against Cadiz CF.

Neil Critchley’s players have been putting in the hard yards with warm weather training ahead of the League One campaign.

That kicks off in three weeks’ time with the Seasiders looking to improve upon last season’s eighth-placed finish.

Zac Ashworth is one of five summer signings made so far by Blackpool Picture: Blackpool FC

Ashworth is one of five summer signings so far, alongside Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Hayden Coulson and Lee Evans.

“It’s been really good so far and a real positive experience for us all,” the former West Bromwich Albion man told the club website before Friday’s match.

“It’s lovely to be out here with the warm weather, but that obviously makes it a real test on your body with all of the physical work that comes in training.

“It puts you in good stead going forward and, ultimately, it’s nice to get away and integrate with all of the lads for the week.

“I’ve enjoyed a few training camps over the last couple of years, and they can be a real benefit as you head into the new season.

“It can be particularly helpful for myself and the other new lads who have joined this summer, as it gives the chance to really get to know everyone and ultimately spend a few days in each other’s shoes.

“It helps build relationships and even having breakfast, lunch and dinner together and spending some downtime together is all really positive.”

While Rhodes and Coulson are back for second spells with the Seasiders after last season’s loans, it’s a different story for Ashworth, Fletcher and Evans who are all getting to know their new team-mates.

Prior to leaving for Spain, Ashworth had said how easily he’d fitted into life at Bloomfield Road; something he has reiterated.

“It’s been great and probably gone better than I’d imagined,” he said.

“It’s always difficult joining a new club and building so many new relationships from scratch.

“All of the lads have been brilliant for me and all of the other new players.

“I feel like I’ve fitted in well and I’m looking forward to the season starting now.”