Blackpool boss pinpoints positives of big pre-season decision

Blackpool will spend the next week in Spain as part of a pre-season training camp.

The Seasiders fly out to Malaga today (July 14) for their stay in Andalucia, with the club based at a facility located between Marbella and Cadiz.

On the final full day of their trip (July 20), Neil Critchley’s side will take on Spanish second division side Cádiz CF - with some travelling fans expected to be in attendance after 100 free tickets were made available to season ticket holders.

The Blackpool boss is excited to head to Spain, and is hopeful his squad will enjoy a number of benefits during their time abroad ahead of the start of the League One season away to Crawley on August 10.

“When someone does something in football everyone follows, and that doesn’t always mean it’s the right thing to do, but with pre-season trips I genuinely believe it’s really beneficial for the group to be away together,” he said.

“You can just go and concentrate on football, building your team, training, the culture you want to build, and the standards you want to have in the group. There’s so much you can do in a week.

“New players can integrate into the squad, that’s important. Whenever you walk into a new work place you can feel a little bit outside your comfort zone, so we want them to feel themselves, and next week will help with that.”