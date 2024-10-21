Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson was left frustrated by his side’s 3-1 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend as their defensive struggles continued.

The Posh had led through Ricky-Jade Jones’ 50th minute goal, before Chairboys substitute Richard Kone scored a nine-minute hat-trick and Emmanuel Fernandez was sent off.

Ahead of Blackpool’s visit to the Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough have conceded 24 goals in their 12 League One games, and sit just below the Seasiders in the table on goal difference.

Discussing his side’s problems, Ferguson told the Peterborough Telegraph: “It’s just not good enough. We’re failing miserably in one part of the pitch. I’m not going to kid anyone, we are way off it as a team.

“If you keep conceding three goals a game, you’re going to be in trouble. The players need to know that it needs to stop. My job is to keep making sure I work with them and try to keep them positive but it’s extremely hard at the moment.

“It’s my job to try and not have people criticising the players - they can criticise me that’s fine - and to get more out of this team and at the moment, I am failing.

“It’s my responsibility to improve them. It’s not always plain sailing as a manager and you have to try and find a way and have the desire to continue working with them.

“You’ve just got to put in the extra work and it’s hard to do what we need to do on the training ground. There’s moments in the games where we come unstuck with everything going out of the window and we come unstuck because there’s panic.

“I’ve been brutally honest with the players and they are well prepared to take it. Sometimes you have to look at why did you choose this profession? Why do you actually want to be a footballer? It’s not to lose games.

“Something needs to change here very, very quickly. I’m getting grey and older, I’m not going to be here forever, but they’ve got a career ahead of them. They’ve got to start showing more for themselves.

“Whatever team I pick on Tuesday, I need to see a reaction. We have to see more. We are letting each other down, something has to change. We’ve conceded more goals than any team in the country. We’re now averaging two goals a game and clearly it’s our biggest weakness.”