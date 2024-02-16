Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool can still reach the League One play-offs, believes Darren Ferguson, the manager of their next opponents Peterborough United.

The Seasiders travel to London Road at the weekend in need of a victory after failing to win their last four matches. Blackpool's play-off hopes are fading and following Tuesday's defeat to Cheltenham Town they are eight points off of the top six and the teams above them have games in hand to play.

Blackpool's aim this season has been to return to the Championship at the first time of asking and Neil Critchley has assembled a squad that he feels is capable of achieving that goal. Critchley's men last won against Bristol Rovers on January 20 and have since drawn against Oxford United and Charlton and suffered losses against Stevenage and Cheltenham.

The pressure is on Critchley to deliver on his goals, and he said in the week that his side had to give the fans 'more'. Critchley's opposite number for Saturday however believes that is an 'excellent' coach and has delivered a positive prediction for them for the remainder of the campaign.

"Blackpool, like us, are not in the best of form," said Ferguson to our friends at the Peterborough Telegraph.

"They have been much better at home than away and they had a long trip to Cheltenham on Tuesday which they lost.

"They have an excellent coach who has won promotion from League One with the club before and he has a very good squad of players. I certainly wouldn’t discount them from reaching the play-offs.”