Blackpool are on their travels this weekend as they face Peterborough United at the ABAX Stadium in their latest League One clash.

The Seasiders faced Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night and lost 2-0. Just under 500 fans, 434 to be exact made the long trip down to Gloucestershire in midweek. For the weekend, Blackpool have been allocated 936 tickets for their trip to Cambridgeshire.

Later this month, Bloomfield Road will have a sold out away end when Bolton Wanderers come in to town. More than 2,000 tickets have been dished out to the Trotters, and just a fortnight later, there will also be the same amount of Portsmouth fans.

Blackpool have seen some big home attendances this season, and the largest so far this season was when Carlisle United came to down on Saturday, December 9. A total of 11,848 were in attendance when Blackpool won 3-0. It will be interesting to see if the sold out away ends of Bolton and Portsmouth might prompt home fans to come out in their numbers. Their side are currently eight points off of the play-offs and fans won't want to see their season falter out.

A Fylde Derby against Fleetwood Town as well as home games against Wycombe Wanderers, Cambridge United and Barnsley are still to come also as we approach the business end of the season. Here's the latest League One table based on average home attendances following the action in midweek. Blackpool's average is compared against the likes of Derby, Bolton, Reading, Barnsley among others.