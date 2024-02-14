'We've got to give the fans more:' Neil Critchley examines Blackpool's play-off prospects following latest away day defeat
Elliot Bonds scored either side of half time to condemn the lacklustre Seasiders to their eighth loss on the road this season.
Blackpool are now four league games without a win, and their hopes of making the top six look less and less likely with each passing week.
"Going away from home has been our Achilles' heel this season, we haven’t shown the ability to find the results, so that’s something I need to solve, it’s my responsibility to do that as a quickly as possible otherwise it’s going to be ‘what if’ at the end of the season,” Critchley said.
“I still have confidence in the group. Over the course of a season you might get a performance like the one against Cheltenham, but you hope you can grind it out and get something from the game; our grit was sadly lacking.
"We’re massively disappointed for the fans because they travel in great numbers- we’ve got to give them more. We had a vulnerability about us all night and just weren’t good enough, so that’s a horrible feeling. I apologise to the supporters who have travelled all that way. It’s always tough when you lose a game of football, we don’t go on the pitch to purposely play bad but we’ve got to do a lot more, we didn’t have enough energy or enough confidence. The first goal knocked us and we never recovered from that.”