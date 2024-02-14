Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

Elliot Bonds scored either side of half time to condemn the lacklustre Seasiders to their eighth loss on the road this season.

Blackpool are now four league games without a win, and their hopes of making the top six look less and less likely with each passing week.

"Going away from home has been our Achilles' heel this season, we haven’t shown the ability to find the results, so that’s something I need to solve, it’s my responsibility to do that as a quickly as possible otherwise it’s going to be ‘what if’ at the end of the season,” Critchley said.

“I still have confidence in the group. Over the course of a season you might get a performance like the one against Cheltenham, but you hope you can grind it out and get something from the game; our grit was sadly lacking.