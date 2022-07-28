Oxford United boss Karl Robinson disheartened by Cameron Brannagan's imminent move to Blackpool

The Seasiders have chased the 26-year-old during the past two windows but have failed to get a move over the line on both occasions.

But according to the Oxford Mail, Pool have now triggered the midfielder’s release clause, which is thought to be in the region of £1.2m - which is close to the club’s record transfer fee, which was £1.25m for DJ Campbell in 2010.

It’s now believed Michael Appleton’s side are closing in on the signing on the eve of the 2022/23 season, with terms close to being agreed.

While Robinson didn’t name Blackpool as the club, it’s understood Bloomfield Road will be Brannagan’s destination.

“The option has been triggered,” Robinson told the Oxford Mail.

“We’ve just been speaking about do we go and buy somebody, but I don’t think we can do that 24 hours before the season starts. We’ll have a look on Sunday and see where that goes.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson

“There’s an option in his contract that if it’s triggered he’s got the right to speak.

“The club he’s going to has been very aggressive in that, we’ve been very aggressive in the counter offer as well.

“You’ll read a lot of negativity surrounding it, that’s part of the industry we’re in, but we’ve tried everything.

“I’ll try to keep my head up and be dignified. There are so many things that aren’t right in my view, but I’ll just smile and wish him luck.

“He’s a great young man who has given everything to the football club.”

Brannagan, who has a year remaining on his contract, will become the second player to leave the Kassam Stadium for big money, following Luke McNally’s move to Burnley.

Robinson added: “People will speak externally about this or that could have happened, but don’t think when you work 24/7 in the industry that every eventuality wasn’t spoken about.

“The buyout was to protect the football club, so even from that we get a decent fee.