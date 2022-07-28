Why Blackpool must always keep 'half an eye' on the future despite desperate need for a right-back

The academy products have featured heavily for the first-team in pre-season and have both performed well.

Apter in particular has arguably been Blackpool’s standout performer this summer, often outshining his more senior teammates even when played out of position.

While Pool remain keen to bolster their options in the transfer market, especially at right-back where they’re currently without a fit and available defender, Appleton insists the club must always keep “half an eye” on the youngsters coming through the ranks.

“Hopefully that will get rectified this week, I’m quietly confident of that,” Pool’s head coach told The Gazette when asked about Blackpool’s shortage of right-backs.

“Having said that, I think the two young kids have done great and they’ve had another exposure to this type of level, which will do them the world of good.

“The reality is we’ve got players in the team and we’ll bring players into the group who are for the here and now, but the reality is you’ve got to half an eye on what’s behind them.

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has one eye on the future

“If we can keep producing young players and keep developing young players and allowing Rob and Jack opportunities in these games, we won’t need to replace the here and now with other team’s players, because hopefully we’ll bring in our own players.”

Apter could be in the mix to feature against Reading on Saturday as Blackpool kick off their 2022/23 campaign.