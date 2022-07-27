The Seasiders eased to a 2-0 victory in their final outing of pre-season

Rob Apter shines again: Player ratings from Blackpool's friendly win against AFC Fylde

Blackpool’s pre-season came to a close with a comfortable 2-0 friendly victory against AFC Fylde at Mill Farm last night.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 8:22 am
Updated Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 8:29 am

Michael Appleton’s side recovered from a slow start to dominate the game against their local neighbours, squandering numerous chances to extend their lead in the process.

In the end, goals in either half from Jerry Yates and Beryly Lubala were enough to hand Blackpool their third victory of pre-season.

Here’s how the players involved performed...

1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10

Made a couple of important early saves and distributed well from the back. Otherwise a spectator for large parts.

2. Jack Moore - 8/10

Got forward well from full-back and showed good intent, although his crossing was hit and miss. Grabbed an assist for Yates’ opener.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10

Little rusty in the early stages on his return from illness, but normal service soon resumed. Brought off early to protect him for Saturday.

4. Jordan Thorniley - 8/10

Looked calm and unflustered whenever in possession of the ball. Attempted plenty of his trademark crossfield balls.

