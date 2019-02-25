Owen Oyston officially removed from Blackpool FC as receiver unveils new-look board

Owen Oyston has officially been removed from Blackpool FC's board with receiver Paul Cooper announcing the four people that will take over the day-to-day running of the football club.

READ MORE: Feelgood day ends badly for Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips

Oyston, along with fellow director Clive Brooks, have both been removed from the board of Blackpool Football Club (Properties) Limited with immediate effect.

The 85-year-old, along with daughter Natalie Christopher, has also been removed from the board of Blackpool Football Club Limited.

The new board will consist of Ben Hatton (executive director), Ian Currie (non-executive director), Michael Bolingbroke (consultant to the board) and Tim Fielding (non-executive director carrying out observational role with no voting rights).

The statement reads: "Paul Cooper in his role as court-appointed receiver has today made a number of major changes to the structure and day-to-day running of Blackpool Football Club (Properties) Limited and Blackpool Football Club.

"As the receiver of the shares in both companies, he has made the following board changes which are effective immediately:

- Owen Oyston and Clive Brooks have been removed from the board of Blackpool Football Club (Properties) Limited.

- Ben Hatton (executive director and managing director) and Ian Currie (non-executive director) have been appointed to the board while Michael Bolingbroke will act as consultant to the board.

- Owen Oyston and Natalie Christopher have been removed from the board of Blackpool Football Club Limited.

- Ben Hatton (executive director and managing director) and Ian Currie (non-executive director) and Tim Fielding (non-executive director carrying out an observational role with no voting rights) have been appointed to the board while Michael Bolingbroke will act as consultant to the board."

Paul Cooper added: "I am delighted to announce these appointments as I believe they demonstrate the high calibre of individual, who is prepared to work with all the stakeholders of this great Club to ensure it can perform at the highest level in the most professional, transparent and optimal way."



Michael Bolingbroke is the former chief executive of Inter Milan and the chief operating officer at Manchester United for seven years from 2007. He is one of the most highly-regarded executives in the football industry and has a proven track record of transformational development during at all the clubs he has worked for.

Ben Hatton also has extensive football executive experience having worked at Manchester United for 10 years between 1997-2007 as director of commercial enterprises where turnover increased from £67m to £301m during his time.

He also played a pivotal role at the United Emirates Football Association, forming the first professional league in the region.

Ian Currie is a director of Seneca Partners Limited an independent investment management and corporate advisory business. He has extensive business and football executive experience having been a non executive director at Bolton Wanderers for six years.

Ian has a long affiliation with Blackpool FC. As well as being born in Fleetwood and having been a season ticket holder, his father-in-law, Gavin Steele, was a non executive director at the club a number of years ago.

Tim Fielding is an Executive Director at BBE Law in Blackpool as well as being a lifelong fan who has served as chairman of the Blackpool Supporters Trust. He will represent all fans in an observational role to ensure full transparency of the Board’s decision making.

All director appointments have been confirmed as being compliant with the EFL’s Owner’s and Director’s Test (“OADT”).