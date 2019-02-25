Feelgood day ends badly for Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips

Terry McPhillips admits he was frustrated not to capitalise on the feelgood factor around Blackpool by claiming a positive result.

Pool slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to relegation-threatened Oxford United on Saturday courtesy of Jordan Graham’s first-half free- kick.

It came after McPhillips commented on the “buzz” around the town in the lead-up to the game following the official appointment of a receiver, spelling the end for Owen Oyston’s control of the club.

Asked if it was disheartening to lose for the first time in eight League One games and slip a place to ninth after such a positive week off the pitch, McPhillips replied: “100 per cent.

“We’re not daft, there was also an opportunity there to climb up the table. Doncaster got a draw and Peterborough got beat, so it makes it even worse in a way.

“So we’ve got to get straight back on it and go and get three points at Bristol Rovers.”

The defeat came after McPhillips was given a standing ovation at Blackpool Supporters’ Trust’s general meeting that morning.

He answered questions and spoke briefly to more than 500 fans in attendance at the Village Hotel, who chanted “Terry McPhillips’ Tangerine army”.

McPhillips said after the game: “I’ve been invited a few times but I thought this was the right time to go and meet.

“It was their meeting, it wasn’t mine. I was just popping in to say hello and meet some new people.

“I wasn’t there long but it was great to be there and meet these people who love the football club and are desperate to come back. Hopefully they’re back for Southend.

“It was an electrifying atmosphere in the room and they’re desperate to come back and support their team again. The sooner the better.

“If the receiver takes full control, then there’s no doubt we’ll have a good crowd in for Southend.

“I think it will mean a lot and it will help us. When you go to all these big grounds away and they’ve got loads of fans in, it helps and it affects the referee.

“Hence against Oxford we didn’t really affect the referee, so I think it will be a positive for everybody, I really do – for the fans, the staff, the players.

“Everyone is going to enjoy the atmosphere because when I was in this room there were a lot of people in and it was electrifying.”

While McPhillips has yet to formally meet with receiver Paul Cooper, the Blackpool boss is expecting further developments this week.

“I’ve spoken to the receiver a few times but we’ve not quite met yet. Hopefully that will be Monday. Then we will go from there,” he said.

“Everybody wants clarification but I don’t think any of that stuff can be blamed for this defeat.

“The players were focused, the training was good but we just didn’t perform on the day.

“We will inform the players of whatever we get told and we’ll pass that on. Hopefully that will be Monday or Tuesday at the latest.”

Saturday’s defeat was also a lost opportunity for Pool’s play-off bid, with McPhillips’ men unable to capitalise on other results going their way.