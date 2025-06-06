Sonny Carey will join Charlton Athletic when his contract with Blackpool expires later this month.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opinion: It will of course be disappointing for Blackpool to lose Sonny Carey - but his exit does open up an opportunity to make the team better as a whole.

It seemed inevitable that the midfielder would depart given how long negotiations were taking over a new deal, and clearly the right Championship offer was what he was waiting for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can’t knock him for taking that. Football is a short career, and if you’re in the EFL you want to take the best opportunities available.

This is a big chance for the 24-year-old to return to the second tier and pick up a decent contract. Who knows if it’ll be a success for him, but it’s probably a gamble he had to take.

It’s just painful that his exit comes at a time where he’s hit his career-best form.

Last year, a couple of bright performances in the final month of the 2023/24 campaign probably just about guaranteed him an additional year at Bloomfield Road, and not many would’ve been upset if the two parties had parted ways then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under Steve Bruce, things have taken off for Carey, looking good in both the centre of the park and on the wing in his final few months in Tangerine.

That’ll be the frustrating thing. Just as the club got to the point where they were reaping the rewards for taking a chance on a young player from non-league, they lose him on a free.

It’s a shame, because he would’ve been someone the Seasiders could’ve built around going forward given his recent form.

The chance Blackpool may have without Carey

Sonny Carey produced the best form of his Blackpool career during the second half of the season.

While Carey did impress during the second half of the 2024/25 season, he probably didn’t naturally fit into the way Bruce wanted to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s probably best used as a number 10 - which made his performances all the more impressive.

His exit does mean that Blackpool can maybe use a winger on the left who compliments Rob Apter more on the right.

Carey’s game naturally saw him come inside the majority of the time, and it was the job of Hayden Coulson at left back to occupy the wide attacking positions.

This certainly worked due to the form of the former Kings Lynn Town man, but the Seasiders probably won’t want a like for like replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same goes in the centre, where Bruce will no doubt be looking for someone with a more rounded game to compete with Lee Evans and Albie Morgan.

Will Carey be a big loss?

Sonny Carey | Getty Images

To reiterate, there will be disappointment to lose Carey because of the levels he reached, but his strong form was relatively recent.

While his output will still need replacing sufficiently, it’s not like he’s been a major figure at the club over a number of years.

The coaching staff may have to go back to the drawing board, but he won’t leave the same size of hole as others who have been and gone in recent times.

Your next story from the Gazette: Ex-Blackpool man hails fan impact as he shares surprise from Bloomfield Road spell.