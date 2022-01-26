Oliver Sarkic's contract cancelled by mutual consent exactly a year to the day he made his last Blackpool last appearance
Oliver Sarkic has become the latest player to leave Blackpool during the January transfer window.
The 24-year-old’s contract at Bloomfield Road has been cancelled by mutual consent, freeing him up to join another club.
It comes after a similar situation with Teddy Howe, which allowed the defender to sign for National League side Barnet.Sarkic departs the Fylde coast without making a single appearance under Neil Critchley in the last 12 months.
In fact, his last cameo for the Seasiders came exactly a year ago to the day, coming on as an 88th-minute substitute during the 5-0 thrashing of Wigan Athletic on January 26, 2021.
The forward, a free transfer from Burton Albion in the summer of 2020, made just 10 appearances for the club, failing to register a goal.
He spent a brief spell on loan with Mansfield Town last season, making four appearances before his stay was cut short as a result of injury.
It’s anticipated that Joe Nuttall will be the next player to head through the exit door, with a move to League Two side Scunthorpe United close to being finalised.It was expected the striker’s switch would be completed today, but we’re still awaiting official confirmation.
Former Seasider Liam Feeney has also joined the Iron today, agreeing a permanent switch from Tranmere Rovers.
In other transfer news, Blackpool are closing to sealing the signature of Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk as a replacement for Demetri Mitchell.
