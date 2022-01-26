Oliver Sarkic's contract cancelled by mutual consent exactly a year to the day he made his last Blackpool last appearance

The 24-year-old’s contract at Bloomfield Road has been cancelled by mutual consent, freeing him up to join another club.

It comes after a similar situation with Teddy Howe, which allowed the defender to sign for National League side Barnet.Sarkic departs the Fylde coast without making a single appearance under Neil Critchley in the last 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, his last cameo for the Seasiders came exactly a year ago to the day, coming on as an 88th-minute substitute during the 5-0 thrashing of Wigan Athletic on January 26, 2021.

The forward, a free transfer from Burton Albion in the summer of 2020, made just 10 appearances for the club, failing to register a goal.

He spent a brief spell on loan with Mansfield Town last season, making four appearances before his stay was cut short as a result of injury.

It’s anticipated that Joe Nuttall will be the next player to head through the exit door, with a move to League Two side Scunthorpe United close to being finalised.It was expected the striker’s switch would be completed today, but we’re still awaiting official confirmation.

Sarkic failed to score a goal during his time at Bloomfield Road

Former Seasider Liam Feeney has also joined the Iron today, agreeing a permanent switch from Tranmere Rovers.

In other transfer news, Blackpool are closing to sealing the signature of Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk as a replacement for Demetri Mitchell.