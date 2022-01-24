Teddy Howe gets fixed up with non-league club after recent Blackpool departure

The 23-year-old's nightmare spell on the Fylde coast was brought to an early end earlier this month when the two sides agreed to cancel his contract by mutual consent.

The right-back, who made the move from Reading in January 2020, only made two appearances for the club, both coming in the EFL Trophy.

Howe previously spent time on loan with Scunthorpe United, where he made 12 appearances.

"We're thrilled to unveil the signing of Teddy Howe on a permanent basis," Barnet said in a statement.

"The versatile full-back was released by Blackpool earlier this month and has now penned a permanent deal at The Hive London.

"Howe joins with Football League experience under his belt, having worn the colours of Reading, Blackpool and Scunthorpe United at senior level.

Howe has signed for National League side Barnet

"The 23-year-old is a product of Reading’s academy, where he went on to make six appearances for the first-team before joining the Tangerines at the start of 2020.

"The Iron signed the defender on loan last season but he returned to Bloomfield Road following the conclusion of the campaign.

"We would like to welcome Teddy to the Bees and wish him all the best for his time in black and amber."

Barnet are currently 15th in the National League table.