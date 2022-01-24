Blackpool confirm interest in Daniel Gretarsson and Demetri Mitchell as both miss win over Millwall

Reports have linked Mitchell with a move to Scottish side Hibernian, while Gretarsson is reportedly a target for Polish side Śląsk Wrocław.

The Gazette understands Mitchell travelled to Edinburgh on Friday to complete a medical and finalise a move but an official announcement is yet to be made.

Blackpool's Demetri Mitchell has been linked with Hibernian

Both players were left out of Blackpool’s squad on Saturday for the 1-0 home win against Millwall.

Addressing the speculation surrounding Mitchell, head coach Critchley said: “There’s been interest for Demi. In fact, there’s been interest in a number of our players from other clubs.

“There’s a lot of speculation and there is interest in Demi but nothing is done until it’s done. But if anything happens we shall let you know.

“Daniel is in a similar boat to Demi in terms of there being interest from other clubs but nothing is done yet.”

Another player absent from Blackpool’s 18 at the weekend was Ethan Robson, who was recalled from his loan at MK Dons last week.

Critchley explained: “Ethan is different because he’s just come back from loan, so that was just a squad selection thing.

“I’m sure next week, when the Fulham game comes around, things might be different again.”

Saturday’s win, courtesy of Shayne Lavery’s 10th goal of the season, made it back-to-back Championship victories for Critchley’s side but potentially came at a cost, with Luke Garbutt forced off with a knee injury that will require a scan.

Should that bring bad news, the Seasiders will be left without a recognised left-back as James Husband and Reece James are already sidelined.

Critchley added: “With Garbs getting injured and some other knocks and bruises, we’ll have to assess where we’re at.

“He just competed for a ball on the touchline and the lad collided into him. Garbs fell awkwardly by the side of the pitch.

“He tried to carry on but he felt his knee a little bit and he’s got some ice on it now.

“Fingers crossed in the next 24 to 48 hours that settles down a little bit but he’ll probably have to go for a scan.

“That would take some gloss off the win if it’s serious because he’s only just come back from an injury and he’s worked hard to get back. Fingers crossed we get some good news for once.”

Asked if that could force the club into the transfer market for another left-back, Pool’s head coach told The Gazette: “I’ve not really thought about that yet. I might think about that on my drive home.

“Look, we want to improve the squad. We’re in a relatively decent position in the league (12th) but we’re ambitious and we want to try and move the club forward.

“If we have an opportunity to do that, then I’ve had fantastic support and within our means we’ll try and do that.”