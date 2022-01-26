Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk due to undergo medical ahead of proposed loan move to Blackpool

The 24-year-old looks set to finalise an initial loan move to Bloomfield Road, with the Seasiders having the option to buy at a later date.

Blackpool’s interest in Kirk, which was first reported by The Gazette earlier this month, was sparked by the exit of Demetri Mitchell, who recently finalised a move to Scottish side Hibernian.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirk has failed to settle at Charlton following his summer move from Crewe Alexandra.

The winger only signed for the Addicks on a four-year deal back in August after the League One side triggered his £500,000 release clause.

But his move to the capital hasn’t gone to plan, with the winger making just 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

While the Cheshire-born player has yet to find the back of the net for Charlton, his record at Crewe was an impressive one with 32 goals to his name in 206 appearances.

Blackpool's interest in Kirk was first reported by The Gazette earlier this month

Kirk, who will be well known to Neil Critchley given his Crewe connections, has struggled for game time since Johnnie Jackson took charge as he prefers a wing-back system.

It’s believed personal reasons may also have been a factor in Kirk’s mixed displays.

The winger last started a league game for Charlton at Lincoln City in October, although he has featured more heavily in the cup competitions.

Kirk will become Blackpool's second capture of the month, following in the footsteps of Rochdale striker Jake Beesley.

The winger’s former Crewe teammate Owen Dale, meanwhile, saw his loan move made permanent as per the terms of his initial agreement.

Jordan Thorniley and Ethan Robson have also returned to Bloomfield Road having been recalled early from their loan spells at Oxford United and MK Dons respectively.

It’s understood the Seasiders still remain in the market for a central midfielder and have until 11pm on Monday night to complete any further business.