Hearts enquire about Everton's former Blackpool striker Ellis Simms following Armand Gnanduillet's exit

Robbie Neilson’s side are in the market for a forward during the final days of the January transfer window following the recent departure of another ex-Blackpool player, Armand Gnanduillet.

The Frenchman was allowed to return to his homeland following an unsuccessful spell north of the border, joining second tier side Le Mans.

According to The Gazette’s sister paper, the Edinburgh News, Hearts are now considering a loan swoop for Everton’s Simms.Hearts have made an enquiry and talks are expected to continue over the coming days.

The 21-year-old is part of the under-23 squad at Goodison Park and it’s understood the Oldham-born man is available for a loan move this month.

The Seasiders were keen to bring Simms back to Bloomfield Road in January, but Jake Beesley’s arrival from Rochdale now means a move seems unlikely.

Neil Critchley’s side were previously confident of sealing a return for Simms during the summer, only for the striker to undergo surgery on his groin.

Simms helped fire Blackpool to promotion last season

It followed the injury he picked up on the eve of Blackpool’s play-off final win against Lincoln City back in May.

Simms enjoyed a prolific spell at Blackpool during the second half of last season, scoring 10 times in 19 starts to help fire Neil Critchley’s side to promotion.

The powerful forward made his Everton debut last month against Chelsea and is keen to play more regular first-team football.

A regular goalscorer for Everton’s academy side in Premier League 2, Simms recently signed a new long-term contract to keep him on Merseyside until 2024.

With injuries to the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, Simms has been a regular in Everton’s match day squads in the past couple of months.

Should Simms make the move to Hearts, he will link up with former Seasiders Taylor Moore and Ben Woodburn, who are currently on loan at Tyncecastle from Bristol City and Liverpool respectively.

Andy Halliday is also a part of their squad.