Demetri Mitchell completes permanent move to Hibs as Blackpool's transfer window prepares to reach a crescendo

The 25-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Edinburgh side, bringing an end to his 17-month stint on the Fylde coast.

Mitchell previously spent two loan spells with Hibs’ fierce rivals Hearts in 2018 and 2019 while on the books of Manchester United, where he came through as a youngster.

The left-back turned winger joined the Seasiders in September 2020 following his release from Old Trafford.

Since then, Mitchell has made 53 appearances for the club, scoring once.

He’s struggled to get back into Neil Critchley’s first-team plans this term after suffering a knee injury during pre-season, making just 14 appearances in all competitions.

Mitchell joins Teddy Howe, Ryan Wintle and Tyreece John-Jules in departing the club this month, while Joe Nuttall will become the next player to leave.

Blackpool could well turn to Charlton Athletic’s Charlie Kirk as a potential replacement for Mitchell.

The Gazette understands Kirk is a player the Seasiders are fond of, although - prior to Mitchell’s exit - Blackpool weren’t focused on strengthening their wide options.

However, now Mitchell’s departure has been confirmed, it’s understood Kirk is a player they would consider as a replacement.

The 24-year-old has failed to settle in the capital following his summer move from Crewe Alexandra.

Speaking last week, Addicks boss Johnnie Jackson revealed Charlton are willing to listen to loan offers for their player.

Kirk only signed for the Addicks on a four-year deal back in August after the League One side triggered his £500,000 release clause from Crewe.

But his move to Charlton hasn’t gone to plan, with the winger making just 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

While the Cheshire-born player has yet to find the back of the net for Charlton, his record at Crewe was an impressive one with 32 goals to his name in 206 appearances.

Kirk, who will be well known to Neil Critchley given his Crewe connections, has struggled for game time since Jackson took charge as he prefers a wing-back system.

It’s believed personal reasons may also have been a factor in Kirk’s mixed displays.

The winger last started a league game for Charlton at Lincoln City in October, although he has featured more heavily in the cup competitions.

In other transfer news, Joe Nuttall is expected to complete a permanent move to League Two side Scunthorpe United.The striker hasn’t played a game for the Seasiders since September 2020 and hasn’t even been registered in the club’s 25-man squad this season.

The 24-year-old, an August 2019 signing from Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee, has scored just four goals in 34 appearances for the club.

Jordan Thorniley, meanwhile, has been recalled from his loan spell at Oxford United.It’s understood the club have taken the decision to bring him back as a replacement for Daniel Gretarsson, who is due to depart.

The Iceland international has been strongly linked with a January move to Polish side Śląsk Wrocław and, speaking on Saturday, Critchley conceded there had been interest in his player.

Thorniley’s return also comes at a time when Blackpool are light on options at the back, with James Husband and Reece James already sidelined.

It’s believed Thorniley was included in a player swap offer for Oxford midfielder Cameron Brannagan earlier this month.