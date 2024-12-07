Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce has shared his admiration for Rotherham United boss Steve Evans ahead of their upcoming meeting.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two teams go head-to-head at Bloomfield Road this afternoon, as they look to build on their midweek wins following disappointing starts to the League One season.

Back in the summer, both clubs would’ve had play-off ambitions, but will now need a big push in the second half of the campaign to achieve that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Seasiders look for their third league win on the bounce after overcoming Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury Town in recent weeks, Bruce is expecting a difficult test against Evans’s Millers.

“They’re going to be a handful, and difficult to play against,” he said.

“I think they’re in a false situation, so we know it’s going to be a tough game. There’s a storm around the corner, and as we witnessed the other night it’s not easy to play in those conditions.

“There’s some good teams in this league now - it’s as strong as I’ve ever known it. When you look at your Birmingham’s, Wrexham’s and Stockport’s, along with your Charlton’s, Bolton’s and Huddersfield’s - I can go on, these clubs have made big strides to get to the next level. There’s 12 clubs who have all got a chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rotherham have had a lot of injury problems too. If it can happen at the elite level, then it can happen at ours too. If you take your best players away, then it’s difficult.

“I’ve got nothing but admiration for Steve Evans. He sticks to what he believes in - you know it’s going to be a bloody hard afternoon against one of his teams, so we’ve got to get ready for the challenge they’re going to throw at us.

“I’m sure the enthusiasm to win on a Saturday still burns as brightly for him as it does for me. It’ll be good to see him; he’s not everyone’s cup of tea but I’ve got huge admiration for him. He’s a big smashing lad with a huge desire to win.”

As well as facing the challenge Rotherham will bring, Blackpool will also be up against the weather amid the arrival of Storm Darragh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders are set for a further battle with windy conditions on the back of their 2-1 midweek victory away to Shrewsbury at the Croud Meadow.

“We’re aware there’s a storm coming, so if we’re going to get battered by it tomorrow, then we got used to it on Wednesday,” he added.

“We can only manage the situation when it arrives. Let’s hope it’s not too bad but it doesn’t look very good.

“It’s never conducive to a game of football when it’s gale force winds, but we’ve got to get on with it. This is what playing in England is like, the winter is upon us, and you get awful nights.”