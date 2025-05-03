Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce states it’s important for Blackpool to push themselves as high up the table as possible as they prepare for their final game of the season.

The Seasiders welcome already-relegated Bristol Rovers to Bloomfield Road this afternoon, in a game that has nothing riding on it.

Play-off hopes for Bruce’s side came mathematically to an end last Saturday, meaning the club will compete in League One for a third consecutive season.

Blackpool could still finish as high as eighth depending on results elsewhere on the final day, with the Seasiders head coach wanting his side to finish on a high as they look towards next season.

“It's the end of term and there’s nothing in it, it’s like a pre-season friendly - which I hate,” he said.

“Unfortunately we’ve fallen a little bit short of where we want to get to, but there’s been some big highs. I thought when we demolished Reading and beat Bolton, that we’d given ourselves a chance, but we weren’t able to take it.

“We’ve tried to take the handbrake off all year and play. Let’s enjoy it, it’s a game of football.

“We’ve got to be professional and get up a place - there’s still a possibility of jumping up to where we were last season, which is eighth. We’ve got to do as well as we can.

“For where we all want to be, I don’t find outside the play-offs acceptable. We’ve got to aim higher than that. There’s been times where I thought we’d given ourselves a chance, but unfortunately, we’ve not been good enough to take it.

“We’ve got a big summer ahead, but first, we’ve got to analyse the whole season. We’ve got to aim higher because we’ve got the capability of being better off where we finished.

“There’s been a big change, and the players have had five different voices. The manager was in place at the start, then (Richard) Keogh came in and had his opinions, I came in then went away for a month, Steve Agnew had his opinions, then they went back to me.

“There’s been a big change in almost everything. We had a wonderful start, but then we had two or three injuries.

“We’ve laid some foundations and hit an identity of how we want to play, so let’s see what we can do.”

