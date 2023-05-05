News you can trust since 1873
Norwich City 0-1 Blackpool as it happened as Seasiders sign off the season on a positive note

Blackpool will be looking to end a challenging season on a high note when they face Norwich City in their final game today.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 8th May 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 17:15 BST

With their relegation to League One confirmed following last week’s agonising defeat to Millwall, there’s nothing at stake at Carrow Road with Norwich also out of the play-off picture.

Despite the dead rubber, interim boss Stephen Dobbie insists his side will be taking the game seriously after what has been another uncertain week at Bloomfield Road, following the departure of chief executive Ben Mansford on Wednesday.

Follow our blog below for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction...

The Seasiders end their campaign at Carrow Road this afternoonThe Seasiders end their campaign at Carrow Road this afternoon
The Seasiders end their campaign at Carrow Road this afternoon

Norwich City v Blackpool - live updates

17:55 BST

Update on Callum Connolly & Jerry Yates

Stephen Dobbie has revealed Callum Connolly was taken off as a precaution after suffering what looked to be concussion after blocking a shot with his head.

Jerry Yates was left out due to an ongoing hamstring issue. The striker had previously been playing through the pain barrier but was left out on this occasion given there was nothing on the game.

17:03 BST

How we saw it

17:03 BST

Fans show their appreciation

16:56 BST

FULL TIME

FT: Norwich 0-1 Blackpool

A challenging season ends on something of a high note at Carrow Road. No sign of the players being on the beach after relegation was confirmed.

16:54 BST

90+4 - Over

Norwich sub Jonathan Rowe lashes one at goal but it’s comfortably three or four yards over.

16:51 BST

90 - Stoppage time

Five minutes for Blackpool to hold on.

16:47 BST

87 - Unity

Blackpool and Norwich fans singing "Wesley Hoolahan" together.

16:44 BST

84 - Saved

So close for Rob Apter as he's denied by the keeper. What a moment that would have been.

16:42 BST

81 - Nice touch

Blackpool players join in with the applause as a tearful Teemu Pukki departs the pitch to a standing ovation.

As for the Seasiders, there’s a great moment for Alex Lankshear as the 20-year-old development squad defender makes his debut off the bench.

16:35 BST

75 - Wide

James Husband drags a shot just wide from the corner of the box against his former club.

