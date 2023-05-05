Norwich City 0-1 Blackpool as it happened as Seasiders sign off the season on a positive note
Blackpool will be looking to end a challenging season on a high note when they face Norwich City in their final game today.
With their relegation to League One confirmed following last week’s agonising defeat to Millwall, there’s nothing at stake at Carrow Road with Norwich also out of the play-off picture.
Despite the dead rubber, interim boss Stephen Dobbie insists his side will be taking the game seriously after what has been another uncertain week at Bloomfield Road, following the departure of chief executive Ben Mansford on Wednesday.
Update on Callum Connolly & Jerry Yates
Stephen Dobbie has revealed Callum Connolly was taken off as a precaution after suffering what looked to be concussion after blocking a shot with his head.
Jerry Yates was left out due to an ongoing hamstring issue. The striker had previously been playing through the pain barrier but was left out on this occasion given there was nothing on the game.
How we saw it
Fans show their appreciation
FULL TIME
FT: Norwich 0-1 Blackpool
A challenging season ends on something of a high note at Carrow Road. No sign of the players being on the beach after relegation was confirmed.
90+4 - Over
Norwich sub Jonathan Rowe lashes one at goal but it’s comfortably three or four yards over.
90 - Stoppage time
Five minutes for Blackpool to hold on.
87 - Unity
Blackpool and Norwich fans singing "Wesley Hoolahan" together.
84 - Saved
So close for Rob Apter as he's denied by the keeper. What a moment that would have been.
81 - Nice touch
Blackpool players join in with the applause as a tearful Teemu Pukki departs the pitch to a standing ovation.
As for the Seasiders, there’s a great moment for Alex Lankshear as the 20-year-old development squad defender makes his debut off the bench.
75 - Wide
James Husband drags a shot just wide from the corner of the box against his former club.