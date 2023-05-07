Gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Norwich in final game of the season

Blackpool will be looking to end a challenging season on a high note when they face Norwich City in their final game on Monday.
Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Ian Poveda, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined through injury.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up at Carrow Road...
The Seasiders will be aiming to end a challenging season on a high note
2. GK - Dan Grimshaw
Grimmy will be out to keep a third clean sheet since returning to the starting line-up.
3. RB - Andy Lyons
Expect to see the Irishman switch back over to right-back in the absence of Jordan Gabriel.
4. CB - Curtis Nelson
Out of contract in the summer without an option, this could be Nelson's final game for the club unless a new deal can be agreed.