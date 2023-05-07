News you can trust since 1873
Gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Norwich in final game of the season

Blackpool will be looking to end a challenging season on a high note when they face Norwich City in their final game on Monday.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 7th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Jordan Gabriel has been ruled out after undergoing surgery, while Jordan Thorniley remains a fitness doubt.

Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Ian Poveda, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined through injury.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up at Carrow Road...

The Seasiders will be aiming to end a challenging season on a high note

The Seasiders will be aiming to end a challenging season on a high note

The Seasiders will be aiming to end a challenging season on a high note Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Grimmy will be out to keep a third clean sheet since returning to the starting line-up.

2. GK - Dan Grimshaw

Grimmy will be out to keep a third clean sheet since returning to the starting line-up.

Expect to see the Irishman switch back over to right-back in the absence of Jordan Gabriel.

3. RB - Andy Lyons

Expect to see the Irishman switch back over to right-back in the absence of Jordan Gabriel.

Out of contract in the summer without an option, this could be Nelson's final game for the club unless a new deal can be agreed.

4. CB - Curtis Nelson

Out of contract in the summer without an option, this could be Nelson's final game for the club unless a new deal can be agreed.

