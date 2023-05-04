News you can trust since 1873
Gabriel, Thorniley & Dougall: Blackpool's injury state of play ahead of Norwich City game

Jordan Gabriel is set to go under the knife after suffering a serious knee injury during Blackpool’s defeat to Millwall.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 4th May 2023, 12:14 BST- 2 min read
Stephen Dobbie outlines Blackpool’s approach for final day game against Norwich ...

The 23-year-old was stretchered off during the dying moments of Blackpool’s 3-2 defeat, a result that confirmed their relegation to League One.

Gabriel was then rushed to hospital where he was looked over by doctors.

Speaking this morning ahead of Blackpool’s final game of the season at Norwich City on Monday, Dobbie confirmed the defender is set to be operated on.

“He’s in tomorrow for surgery,” the interim boss said.

“Obviously we don’t know the extent until they go inside and see, but we’re thinking he’ll be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.”

Dobbie added: “I’m not too sure (exactly what the injury is just yet). When they scanned it they couldn’t really see because of the fluid, so when they go inside they’ll see if there’s anything else, so fingers crossed it’s not too bad for him.”

Gabriel suffered the injury during the game against Millwall last weekGabriel suffered the injury during the game against Millwall last week
Gabriel suffered the injury during the game against Millwall last week

It’s the second time Gabriel has injured his knee this season, having suffered a meniscus tear in October that kept him out of action for four months.

Despite suffering another huge setback, Dobbie has backed Gabriel to come back even stronger.

“If anyone has ever spoken to Jordan they’ll know he’s a positive person, he’s very likeable and he’s bubbly,” he said.

“I gave him a call the night it happened and the next day and I’ll speak to him before he has the operation.”

Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley remains a doubt for the trip to Carrow Road after missing the Millwall game with a tight groin.

“He’s not trained this week but it’s looking quite positive for him,” Dobbie said. “He’s doing a bit of running today and then we’ll wait and see how he comes through.

“We’ve got a few injuries from the other night, so we’ll monitor them and we’ll see nearer the time.”

There has also been some talk about the status of Kenny Dougall given the midfielder hasn’t featured since the Luton game on April 10, but Dobbie insists it’s just a case of team selection.

“Kenny is available, he’s been training well but we’ve picked other players ahead of him. But Kenny’s fine,” he revealed.

Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Ian Poveda, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined.

