Stephen Dobbie outlines Blackpool’s approach for final day game against Norwich City
Stephen Dobbie insists his Blackpool side will play against Norwich City as if they’ve still got a chance of staying up.
The Seasiders make the long trip to Carrow Road on Monday for their final game of the season.
It’s essentially a meaningless fixture given Blackpool’s relegation has already been confirmed and the Canaries can no longer qualify for the Championship play-offs.
Despite that, Dobbie insists his side will be taking the game as seriously as any other.
“It will be exactly the same. If anyone knows me I’m not going to step off the gas,” Blackpool’s interim boss said.
“We’ll have a couple of days off then on Monday we’re planning as if we’re still in it.
“First and foremost I’ve got a job to do to plan and prepare for Norwich because we’ll have fans going there and we don’t want to let them down.
“We’ve obviously still got one game to go so we’ll take a few days off and we’ll start to prepare for that because we want to do it right.
“We’ll obviously have fans travelling to Norwich which is a long way away, so we’ll prepare as if we’re still in with a shout and we’ll do it right.”
The highest Blackpool can finish is 22nd place, although they would need to beat Norwich, hope Reading lose against Huddersfield Town and for their to be a big swing in goal difference.
As for Norwich, they’ve endured a disappointing campaign, sitting well off the pace in 12th place.