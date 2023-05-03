Where Blackpool sit in Championship attendance table compared to Luton Town, Rotherham United & Wigan Athletic - gallery
Now the Seasiders have played their final home game of the season, it feels like a good time to compare their average crowds to their Championship rivals.
Unfortunately the Seasiders will be back in League One next term after their relegation was confirmed with their agonising 3-2 defeat to Millwall last Friday.
It ends their two-year stay in the second tier.
Despite their frustrating campaign, attendances at Bloomfield Road have held up pretty well – albeit helped by some big away followings.
This is how Blackpool’s average home attendance this season compares to their Championship rivals...