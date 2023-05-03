News you can trust since 1873
Where Blackpool sit in Championship attendance table compared to Luton Town, Rotherham United & Wigan Athletic - gallery

Now the Seasiders have played their final home game of the season, it feels like a good time to compare their average crowds to their Championship rivals.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 3rd May 2023, 08:00 BST

Unfortunately the Seasiders will be back in League One next term after their relegation was confirmed with their agonising 3-2 defeat to Millwall last Friday.

It ends their two-year stay in the second tier.

Despite their frustrating campaign, attendances at Bloomfield Road have held up pretty well – albeit helped by some big away followings.

This is how Blackpool’s average home attendance this season compares to their Championship rivals...

Attendances have held up pretty well at Bloomfield Road this season

1. Comparing crowds

Attendances have held up pretty well at Bloomfield Road this season

Average attendance: 9,845

2. Luton Town

Average attendance: 9,845

10,515

3. Rotherham United

10,515

11,956

4. Wigan Athletic

11,956

