Northampton Town v Blackpool injury news as 1 out and 3 doubts

There’s no international break stopping Blackpool’s trip to Northampton this weekend.

Indeed, only half the teams in League One are in action on Saturday, with six games falling victim to national side call-ups.

The Seasiders will be looking to return to winning ways after a 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient last time out at Bloomfield Road.

Despite the surprise loss against the O’s on home soil, Steve Bruce’s men will be spirited by their fine form on their travels when they make the trip to Northampton. Blackpool have lost just once in their previous seven away games - dating back to December.

The Cobblers go into the contest off the back of a promising 1-1 draw against league leaders Birmingham last weekend. Blues boss Chris Davies was far from impressed with the Sixfields pitch and it’ll be something Blackpool will have to contend with on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Bruce was full of praise for Northampton and isn’t underestimating the challenge ahead of his side. He said: ‘They’ve hit a very good run of form. That doesn’t surprise me under Kev. (They’re a) bit different, they’re going to ask you a few questions, they’ll go direct and then go back to front. We know what’s coming and hope our away form stays as it has been and enjoy the match.’

We’ve taken a look at the injury news for both sides going into this weekend’s game at Sixfields.

Northampton team news

Nesta Guinness-Walker - doubt

The full-back was taken out the Cobblers squad two weeks ago with a minor issue but returned to training last week. The draw against Birmingham came too soon for the 25-year-old but is in contention for the Seasiders’ visit.

Tom Eaves - doubt

Eaves hasn’t featured since February 7 with a knee injury but is another of Kevin Nolan’s men to be back in contention. The striker was put through his passes in training in the build-up to game and could make his return to the side.

Blackpool injury news

Andy Lyons - out

The 24-year-old featured in a friendly last week - playing 45 minutes against Fylde. The defender has been out since February 2024 with an ACL issue and is back in training as he continues his recovery.

Sammy Silvera could be back in contention on Saturday

Sammy Silvera - doubt

The Middlesbrough loanee missed last weekend’s defeat to Leyton Orient with a knee issue. However, Silvera returned to training during the week and Bruce will have a decision to make whether the 22-year-old makes the squad.

