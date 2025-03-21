Steve Bruce is bidding to change the narrative. (Photographer Rich Linley / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Steve Bruce is bidding to change the narrative in a bid to guide Blackpool back to the Championship.

And the head coach has openly spoken about his enjoyment of the challenge currently in front of him at Bloomfield Road.

The 64-year-old took the helm on the Lancashire coast in September following Neil Critchley’s sacking in August, with the club sitting lowly in the relegation zone after back-to-back defeats to start the campaigns.

Since then, Bruce has lifted the Seasiders up to 11th in League One, winning 12 of his 31 games in charge but look set to miss on a play-off spot this term - placing sit 10 points adrift of the top six.

Following the former Newcastle and Birmingham boss’ appointment, he opted to change the narrative at Bloomfield Road - lineing-up with two strikers.

That has been an ever-present feature during the head coach’s tenure, with Niall Ennis and Ashley Fletcher leading the attack in six of the previous seven league games. Of those results, Blackpool have won three, lost three and drew one, while also netting 11 goals.

And with most sides around them in League One opting to utilise one striker, Bruce is hoping his change of approach will prove vital in the long-term hope of a Championship return.

Speaking on the EFL Unfiltered podcast, he said: ‘I think they wanted a change in direction, from a different manager, a different perspective. Here now at Blackpool, we want to get into the next division and towards the top end.

‘We’ve gone with playing two strikers, which is practically unheard of these days - Dinosaur comes to mind - but I’ve always tried to play (that way). Two strikers can be a number 10 and a number nine but I’ve always wanted to play two up top and two wide players.

‘That’s the way we’ve approached it, we haven’t quite got the results we needed to get to where we want to be but let’s hope we can be a bit more consistent.’

Ashley Fletcher has netted eight goals in 32 games under Steve Bruce.

Steve Bruce hoping for Championship return as part of long-term project

Although a play-off spot will prove unlikely this term, the long term project of a Championship return is something which excites Bruce, who will no doubt be planning his maiden pre-season at Bloomfield Road.

And the head coach has admitted the call made by the Seasiders in September came at the right time, with the former Manchester United captain without a managerial job in almost two years.

‘I’m certainly enjoying the challenge and I’m really enjoying the honesty of it. I started in the lower divisions and strived to get there when I was a kid playing at Gillingham so maybe, who knows, I may finish here in the lower divisions.

‘I’m certainly enjoying it and the call came at the right time for me. I’d been out missing for a couple of years and decided that retirement - if that’s the right word - wasn’t really for me.

‘It helps that I’ve known David Downes, who is the sporting director, for years. Once I met the owner and shared his vision, he wants to take Blackpool to where they want to be. As long as I still had the same enthusiasm, of course I can’t run around the training ground like I used to do, but I still enjoy the challenge on the day to day.’

